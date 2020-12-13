Click to Skip Ad
John le Carré Dies: Author Of ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ And Other Cold War Thrillers Was 89

John le Carré, a prolific novelist whose Cold War spy stories dominated the bestseller lists, has died at age 89.

His family confirmed he had died of pneumonia at the Royal Cornwall Hospital on Saturday night. “We all deeply grieve his passing,” they wrote in a statement.

In addition to Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Le Carré’s works included the novels The Spy Who Came In From The Cold and The Night Manager. Most of his works were made into television series, movies and more, with actors Richard Burton, Alec Guinness, Ralph Fiennes, and Gary Oldman among those taking up the Le Carre’ roles.

Jonny Geller, his agent, described him to the UK’s The Guardian as “an undisputed giant of English literature. He defined the cold war era and fearlessly spoke truth to power in the decades that followed … I have lost a mentor, an inspiration and most importantly, a friend. We will not see his like again.”

