John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ Returns For Holiday Season; George Clooney & Dwayne Johnson Among Guests

John Krasinski’s serving up Some Good News and joy this holiday season as the A Quiet Place star resumes his feel-good YouTube series.

Nearly seven months since the last SGN episode, Krasinski spotlighted heartwarming stories from all across the nation – from a Florida man helping his fellow residents pay off their electric bills to nearly 900 Dairy Queen customers in Brainerd, MN starting a chain of kindness. Krasinski also took on the first Covid-19 vaccines, featuring clips of frontline workers dancing after receiving their first doses.

To help bring 2020 to a close, Krasinski got some help from Justin Timberlake, George Clooney and Dwayne Johnson. Clooney, who recently slammed his own performance in Batman & Robin, helped out with SGN‘s weather forecast.

“It’s good, it looks pretty good,” Clooney reported from home.

In addition to the Midnight Sky actor and Timberlake, who dropped in briefly, Krasinski enlisted special forces to help him further spread holiday cheer. Claiming he knows the “big man in the suit,” The Office actor introduced Dwanta Claus, a.k.a. Dwayne Johnson in a Santa Claus costume.

Johnson joined the Some Good News episode to help fulfill the wishes of a spotlighted parent. Comic enthusiast and single father known as Twitter user Jays Nerdy Life, has been selling items on eBay to afford Christmas gifts for his children.

“I want you to take all of your stuff off of eBaby because Dwanta Claus is gonna take care of all of that stuff,” Johnson tells Krasinski’s guest.

Johnson’s generous offers, however, aren’t solely for the kids. The Black Adam star also offered the struggling parent and his family the opportunity to come to Southern California and check out the D.C. Universe in Los Angeles and threw in his official Black Adam script as an additional gift.

“Jay you deserve it all, man. Your story is an inspiration, not only to myself, to Dwanta Clause, but certainly to John, certainly to everybody who hears your story,” Johnson says. “You inspire so many people because the truth is, you represent so many parents around the world who are going through this struggle this Christmas.”

The episode wrapped up with Johnson announcing that SGN partner FedEx has donated $5 million to the charity foundation Toys For Tots.

Krasinski launched the YouTube show in May and garnered tens of millions of views in a matter of eight episodes. Just days after the final episode on May, ViacomCBS struck a deal to acquire Krasinski’s YouTube series. Under terms of the deal, the series format and short-form content will appear across a number of Viacom and CBS properties, as a regular on CBS All Access and then linear.

Watch the full Some Good News episode above.