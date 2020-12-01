Joel Edgerton Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Golden Globe-nominated actor and multi-hyphenate filmmaker Joel Edgerton.

While the Australian native cut his teeth in acting and flourished in several on-screen roles, his credits also extend to theater, film directing and producing.

Next up, he can be seen in Barry Jenkins’ Amazon series The Underground Railroad and A24/Bron Studios’ The Green Knight opposite Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander. Edgerton is also the star and EP of the upcoming feature The Unknown Man directed by Thomas M. Wright.

In 2016, Edgerton was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Lead Actor for his starring role in Focus Features’ Loving, which first made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and went on to be nominated at the Oscars.

As a director his feature credits include the drama Boy Erased which made its world premiere at Telluride in 2018. The movie follows the son of a Baptist preacher who unwillingly participates in a church-supported gay-conversion program after being forcibly outed to his parents. Edgerton also starred in that movie opposite Nicole Kidman, Lucas Hedges and Russell Crowe.

Edgerton made his feature directorial debut, and also starred in, STX/Blumhouse’s The Gift opposite Jason Bateman and Rebecca Hall. Edgerton wrote the screenplay and produced the film, and was nominated for a DGA Award for First-Time Feature Film Direction.

Last year, Edgerton appeared in Netflix’s The King, which he also co-wrote along with director David Michod. The film had its world premiere at the 72nd Venice Film Festival.

Edgerton’s feature credits include 20th Century Fox’s Jennifer Lawrence spy thriller Red Sparrow, Amazon’s Gringo opposite Charlize Theron and David Oyelowo (directed by his brother, Nash Edgerton), Netflix’s action-crime feature Bright opposite Will Smith, Jeff Nichols’ Midnight Special, Scott Cooper’s mob drama Black Mass, Ridley Scott’s Biblical epic Exodus: Gods and Kings, Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, Zero Dark Thirty; and the mixed-martial-arts drama Warrior opposite Tom Hardy and Nick Nolte. One of Edgerton’s early roles was that of Luke Skywalker’s uncle Owen Lars in Star Wars: Episode II – The Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

In theater, Edgerton starred alongside Cate Blanchett as Stanley in the Sydney Theatre Company’s 2009 production of A Streetcar Named Desire. Edgerton and Blanchett also performed the play to sold-out audiences at the Kennedy Center, followed by a run at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in December 2009.

The actor has appeared in multiple stage productions, most notably at the Sydney Theatre Company, including Blackrock, Third World Blues and Love for Love – and Bell Shakespeare – Henry IV.

Edgerton was previously represented by CAA. He continues to be represented by Anonymous Content, attorney Bob Wallerstein and Ann Churchill Brown.