Jill Biden Tells Stephen Colbert Criticism Of Her Doctorate “Was Such A Surprise”: “It Was Really The Tone Of It”

UPDATE: Future First Lady Jill Biden, in a joint interview with President-elect Joe Biden for A Late Show with Stephen Colbert, said that she was taken by surprise by a Wall Street Journal op ed that took aim at her doctorate degree and her use of the title “Dr.”

“That was such a surprise,” she said.

“It caught me by surprise as well. I did not see that one coming,” Colbert replied.

“Nor did I,” Jill Biden said. “It was really the tone of it. He called me ‘kiddo.’ One of the things I am most proud of is my doctorate. I worked so hard for it.”

The op ed, written by Joseph Epstein, triggered a backlash, with critics calling it sexist and patronizing.

Jill Biden told Colbert that she was touched by the extent to which people defended her.

“I was just overwhelmed by how gracious people were to me,” she said. Still, she was the target of Tucker Carlson on Wednesday, who has repeatedly mocked Jill Biden for the degree.

Biden earned the doctorate in education from the University of Delaware in 2007.

Her husband withheld criticism of the op ed, telling Colbert, “I have been suppressing my Irish-ness for a long time.”

PREVIOUSLY: Joe Biden and Jill Biden gave their first post-election joint interview to A Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Thursday, and one excerpt already has filtered out.

During the sit-down, Colbert asked Biden about federal prosecutors’ tax investigation of their son Hunter, whose business dealings were a target throughout the presidential campaign.

“We have great confidence in our son,” Biden said, according to a clip shown on CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. “I am not concerned about any accusations that have been made against him. It’s used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play but — look, it is what it is, and, he’s a grown man, he is the smartest man I know, I mean from a pure intellectual capacity. And as long as he’s good, we’re good.”

Colbert replied, “As a father I understand that and I admire that. But I mean, in terms of your job as president, can you reach across the aisle to people who’ll be using this as an attack on you when it is such a personal attack because it’s about family?”

“If it benefits the country, yes. I really mean it,” Biden said.

Hunter Biden issued a statement on Dec. 9 in which he said, “I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs. I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

Colbert headlined a fundraiser for Biden during the campaign.