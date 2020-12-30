Joe Biden & Jill Biden To Appear On ABC’s ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’

President-elect Joe Biden and Future First Lady Jill Biden will close out 2020 with an appearance during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 on ABC. The Bidens will speak with host Seacrest during the broadcast, which will be closed to the public.

“In a year marked with many challenges, we are honored that President-Elect Joe Biden and Dr. Biden will join America’s most-watched tradition — ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ — to share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021,” Amy Thurlow, president of dick clark productions and Craig Erwich, the presidentof Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a joint statement.

The 49th annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will feature Seacrest returning for his 16th year as host, joined by Lucy Hale and Billy Porter in Times Square. Ciara will return to oversee the Los Angeles festivities, and Big Freedia will host the central time zone celebration from New Orleans. Jennifer Lopez will headline the event from Times Square, performing minutes before the iconic ball drop, with additional performances by Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen and Machine Gun Kelly. Previously announced performers in Los Angeles include Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, En Vogue, Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly and Saweetie. PJ Morton will give a performance of Auld Lang Syne from New Orleans.

Ryan Seacrest, Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn serve as executive producers. Larry Klein is producer. The production said that it is being produced following national, state and local Covid-19 safety guidelines amid a nationwide surge of infections.