Jim Parsons Reveals He Auditioned For ‘The Office’ Before He Landed ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Lead Role

Jim Parsons claim to fame may be The Big Bang Theory’s brilliantly talented brainiac Sheldon Cooper, but the actor revealed that he could’ve been among the beloved characters from The Office.

On Wednesday the Boys In The Band actor revealed during a panel for Fox’s Call Me Kat that he had auditioned to be in the pilot of NBC’s The Office. Though he didn’t state for which character he auditioned, Parsons recalled his thoughts on NBC re-creating the original UK series of the same name, which first premiered in 2001.

“I was like ‘how stupid, it’s about an office. If America wanted their own office show, they would have already made it by now,” Parsons said.

Going against Parsons’ initial feelings, The Office picked up multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards, served as a launching pad for several actors’ careers and continues to top Netflix streaming charts. However if it weren’t for an audition gone south, Parsons would not have crossed paths with Mayim Bialik for The Big Bang Theory, which premiered in 2007.

Now years after the aforementioned audition, Parsons is hoping to strike gold with yet another remake of a British sitcom. The Hollywood star teams with Bialik to executive produce Darlene Hunt’s Call Me Kat, a new Fox sitcom that takes inspiration from Miranda Hart’s quirky original BBC series Miranda that sees his Big Bang co-star in the titular role.

While Parsons said he’s nervous about doing right by Call Me Kat, given Miranda‘s success, he said he feels confident in what he, Bialik, Hunt and fellow executive producer Todd Spiewak have in the works.

“I’m watching the rehearsals, I’m watching the tapings and I’m watching the shows and I’m like ‘this works,'” he said. “I don’t know if thousands of other people will like it, but it’s good.”