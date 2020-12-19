Jim Carrey Passes On ‘SNL’ Joe Biden Baton, Calls It “Comedy’s Highest Call Of Duty”

Jim Carrey is moving on from his impersonation of President Elect Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live.

The Truman Show star has impersonated Biden on Saturday Night Live, since the show returned on October 4 for its 46th season. He has not appeared on the show for the last two weeks and revealed on social media that he is now passing on the baton.

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President… comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens,” he tweeted.

His statement was retweeted by SNL.

“Thank you to Jim Carrey for showing up when it mattered,” the show said.

Carrey relocated to New York to play Biden, alongside Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris, during the hotly contested Presidential election.

It’s no surprise that he’s moving on – the star was never planned to join the NBC variety show all season.

It will be interesting to see who ends up playing Biden in the new year as he is sworn in as President. The former vice president has previously been portrayed by Kevin Nealon, Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson and John Mulaney.

The news comes as SNL is preparing for its final episode of the year this evening with Kristen Wiig hosting and musical guest Dua Lipa.

Saturday Night Live is produced by Broadway Video in association with Universal Television. Lorne Michaels exec produces.

