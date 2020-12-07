Jeremy Irons Joins Lady Gaga In Ridley Scott And MGM’s ‘Gucci’

Jeremy Irons is set to join the A-list ensemble of MGM’s Gucci movie that Ridley Scott is directing. Lady Gaga is attached to star as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci who was tried and convicted of orchestrating his assassination on the steps of his office in 1995. She served 18 years in jail before being let out in 2016.

Irons joins a cast that includes Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney.

It is the first project Lady Gaga has attached herself to since her Best Actress nomination in a breakout turn opposite Bradley Cooper in 2018’s A Star Is Born. She won an Oscar for the song “Shallow,” one of a number of hits on the soundtrack. MGM landed rights to the Gucci package back in April with plans to go into production after Scott finished shooting The Last Duel, which goes back into production next week.

Scott’s partner Giannina Scott long has been passionate about the cinematic prospects for a film about the tumultuous Gucci family fashion dynasty and the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci. Scott, the actress-producer best remembered onscreen for playing the wife of Maximus (Russell Crowe) in the Scott-directed Gladiator, has produced with him a number of passion projects that include the Will Smith starrer Concussion and Liam Neeson starrer Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, both directed by Peter Landesman. She originally brought the Gucci project to Scott.

The pair have been companions since meeting on his 1996 film White Squall, and they married in 2015. She also co-produced Matchstick Men and was a producer on Tristan & Isolde.

Maurizio Gucci had two daughters with Reggiani, but he left her for another woman. She’d had a brain tumor removed, and her children blamed it for her actions; the media took a darker view during a sensationalized affair, depicting her as a hot-blooded woman scorned and dubbing her “Black Widow.” She originally drew a sentence of 29 years.

The Gucci murder tale is scripted by Roberto Bentivegna, based on Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. Scott Free Productions and Kevin Walsh are also producers on the film.

Irons most recently starred in HBO’s blockbuster limited series Watchmen, earning an Emmy nomination, and is currently in production on Netflix’s Munich, an adaptation of Robert Harris’ acclaimed novel, playing British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlin.

He is repped by CAA.