R&B Artist Jeremih Released From Hospital After “Severe Case” Of COVID-19

UPDATE, DECEMBER 5: R&B singer Jeremih has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, his family said Saturday.

Jeremih was placed on a ventilator last month in the intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. The 33-year-old singer/rapper’s representative said then that his condition was “severe.”

In the statement released Saturday, Jeremih thanked the doctors and nurses “for saving my life.”

“I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” he said, giving a “special thanks” to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy.

UPDATE: R&B artist Jeremih has apparently turned the corner in his battle with a severe case of COVID-19. The 33-year-old rapper/singer has been moved out of the ICU and taken off a ventilator

EARLIER: A spokesperson for Chicago R&B artist Jeremih issued a statement today indicating he is hospitalized and battling a severe case of COVID-19.

The 33-year-old musician, whose real name is Jeremy Felton, is on a ventilator in an intensive care unit, the statement said.

“The COVID-19 condition he’s experiencing is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions,” the representative said. “There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently. Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body.”

The singer/songwriter/rapper/producer signed to Def Jam Recordings in 2009. His Birthday Sex debut single rose to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The subsequent self-titled album rose to No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. He went on to have two other top ten hits with Down on Me and Don’t Tell ‘Em.

News of his hospitalization brought an outpouring of support.