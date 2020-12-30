Click to Skip Ad
Ken Jennings, ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ And Soon-To-Be Host, Apologizes For Past Insensitive Tweets

Ken Jennings
ABC

Even the greatest of all-time can get it wrong sometimes. Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings — who earlier this year won the game show’s tournament to determine the best champion of all-time — has issued a tweeted stream of apology for insensitive social media posts he has made in the past.

Jennings’s tweeted apologies come as he prepares to start his run as the first Jeopardy! host to follow longtime Jeopardy! master of ceremonies Alex Trebek, who died in November after a 36-year stint.

Jennings’s hosting duties at Jeopardy! will start on January 11. A search for a permanent host is continuing.

The tweets that sparked the apologies related to comments Jennings made in 2014, when he posted: “Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair.”

When someone retweeted that comment in 2018, Jennings responded on Twitter, saying: “I never did a public flogging for this, but I did apologize personally to angry/hurt people who reached out personally. It was a joke so inept that it meant something very different in my head [and] I regret the ableist plain reading of it.”

Jennings has also done several bad taste jokes on social media regarding a Star Wars fan, an 11-year-old Barron Trump, an an elderly grandmother in mourning.

Today’s apology stream:

