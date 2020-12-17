Jennifer Lopez Teaming With Netflix For Adaptation Of Novel ‘The Cipher’

Deadline has confirmed that Jennifer Lopez is set to star and produce a feature take on the Isabella Maldonado novel The Cipher.

Lopez will play FBI agent Nina Guerrera, who is pulled into a serial killer’s case after he leaves complex codes and riddles online, which are linked to his recent murders.

Netflix optioned The Cipher for the actress and producing partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. Liza Fleissig, Ginger Harris-Dontzin, Catherine Hagedorn and Maldonado are EPs executive produce. Courtney Baxter is associate producer. Variety first reported the news.