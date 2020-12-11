Jennifer Lopez-Armie Hammer Movie ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Heading To Amazon & Handful Of Indie Buyers In Big Deals

EXCLUSIVE: The destination of one of the marquee titles from the virtual AFM is finally coming into focus following weeks of negotiations.
In Shotgun Wedding, Lopez and Hammer will play a couple who gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as they begin to get cold feet about their relationship. If that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.
Pitch Perfect and Sisters director Jason Moore will direct from a screenplay by Mark Hammer (Beautiful Ruins) and Liz Meriwether (New Girl). Production is expected to begin early next year.
The film will be produced by Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, who produced Lionsgate’s Wonder; the team is also producing the comedy Under Cover, Rabbids, and the Wonder companion White Bird: A Wonder Story for the studio. They will be joined as producers by Nuyorican Productions’ Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.
Alex Young is overseeing the production and executive producing for Mandeville Films, and Courtney Baxter for Nuyorican Productions. Ryan Reynolds is also executive producing along with George Dewey. James Myers and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the production for Lionsgate.
