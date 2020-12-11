Jennifer Lopez-Armie Hammer Movie ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Heading To Amazon & Handful Of Indie Buyers In Big Deals

EXCLUSIVE: The destination of one of the marquee titles from the virtual AFM is finally coming into focus following weeks of negotiations.

Lionsgate’s sales division is in final negotiations to pre-sell the in-demand film to Amazon for UK/Ire, France, Italy, Spain, Australia/NZ, Canada, Benelux and Latin America. Deals are also being finalized with some foreign buyers, including Leonine in Germany and Nordisk in Scandinavia. Negotiations are ongoing in most Asian markets, we understand.

These are all lucrative deals, with the German pact alone pegged in the $6M range. During AFM the movie was being budgeted at around $65M.

The Amazon deal is also significant because it marks one of the first times Lionsgate has sold one of its marquee sales titles to a streamer in a multi-territory deal. It’s not the very first instance because Run was sold to Hulu in a multi-territory deal earlier this year. But both deals are representative of the new reality.

In Shotgun Wedding, Lopez and Hammer will play a couple who gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as they begin to get cold feet about their relationship. If that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.

Pitch Perfect and Sisters director Jason Moore will direct from a screenplay by Mark Hammer (Beautiful Ruins) and Liz Meriwether (New Girl). Production is expected to begin early next year.

The film will be produced by Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, who produced Lionsgate’s Wonder; the team is also producing the comedy Under Cover, Rabbids, and the Wonder companion White Bird: A Wonder Story for the studio. They will be joined as producers by Nuyorican Productions’ Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

Alex Young is overseeing the production and executive producing for Mandeville Films, and Courtney Baxter for Nuyorican Productions. Ryan Reynolds is also executive producing along with George Dewey. James Myers and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the production for Lionsgate.