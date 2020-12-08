Universal Taking All International Rights To ‘The Fallout’ Starring Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, Shailene Woodley, Niles Fitch & Julie Bowen

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures Content Group is close to acquiring all international distribution rights to U.S. high school drama The Fallout, starring Jenna Ortega (You), Maddie Ziegler (West Side Story), Niles Fitch (This is Us), Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), Julie Bowen (Modern Family), John Ortiz (Kong: Skull Island) and Will Ropp (The Way Back).

Actress Megan Park (What If) has written and is directing the feature – which is currently in post-production – about high schooler Vada (Ortega) who navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy.

David Brown is producing for U.S. outfit Clear Horizon alongside Rebecca Miller and Cara Shine. Shaun Sanghani produces for SSS Entertainmen. Todd Lundbohm, Joannie Burstein and Giulia Prenna also produce. Pic was financed by Clear Media Finance, SSS Film Capital and 828 Media Capital.

LA-based sales and production firm Clear Horizon handles world sales and is inking the deal with Universal.

Park recently adapted No Baggage for New Line/Warner Brothers with Shailene Woodley attached to star and is developing a feature film project with Feig Co. which she will write and direct. She has also directed music videos for Billie Eilish, Blackbear and Gucci Mane. The Fallout marks her feature directorial debut.