Jeffrey Donovan & Brett Gelman Join Western Drama ‘Surrounded’

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Donovan (Fargo, Burn Notice) and Brett Gelman (Fleabag, Stranger Things) have joined Letitia Wright, Jamie Bell, and Michael K. Williams in the Bron Studios drama Surrounded, which is being directed by Anthony Mandler.

Written by Andrew Pagana and Justin Thomas, the plot follows former Buffalo Soldier Moses “Mo” Washington who, five years after the Civil War, travels West to lay claim on a gold mine bequeathed by her late slaveowner father. It is a mean, dangerous world for an unaccompanied Black woman and so Mo travels into the deep frontier disguised as a man. After her stagecoach is ambushed, she is tasked with holding a dangerous outlaw captive and must survive the day when the bandit’s gang tries to free him.

Donovan will play Wheeler, a successful rancher who finds himself in the wrong place at the wrong time, while Gelman portrays Mr. Fields, a larger than life liquor dealer who crosses paths with Mo.

BRON’s Aaron L. Gilbert is producing the pic with Mandler and Derek Iger for Blackhand Media Production, Mandalay Pictures’ Jason Michael Berman, as well as Wright and Ade O’Adesina of 3.16 Productions. Exec producers are Jason Cloth, William Green, and Aaron Ginsberg.

Donovan was most recently seen on the silver screen alongside Kevin Costner and Diane Lane in Focus Features’ Let Him Go, and opposite Liam Neeson in Honest Thief. Gelman will reprise his role as Murray Bauman for the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things and recently landed the role as the villain in Paramount’s Tom Clancy thriller, Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan.

