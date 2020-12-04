Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Selena: The Series’ Creator Moises Zamora Talks Capturing Essence Of Music Icon And Her Family’s Journey To The American Dream

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Warner Bros Sets Entire 2021 Movie Slate To Debut On HBO Max Along With Cinemas; Exhib Stocks Plummet; AMC & Cinemark React
Read the full story

Jeff Dunham’s Pandemic Holiday Special Draws Strong Ratings For Comedy Central

Comedy Central

Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special was a hit for Comedy Central. The special, which aired over Thanksgiving weekend, drew 1.8 million viewers in its Friday, November 27, 8 pm premiere, making it Comedy Central’s most-watched stand-up special in five years, according to the network and Nielsen.

Across five telecasts (Friday, November 27 at 8 pm, 9 pm and 10 pm; Saturday, November 28 at 12 am; and Sunday, November 29 at 10 pm), the special drew 4.2 total million viewers, to rank as cable’s second highest-rated and most-watched prime comedy premiere of the year, behind only South Park‘s The Pandemic Special, according to Nielsen Live+3.

Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special was the first of three comedy specials Dunham has set at Comedy Central and his tenth overall. The other two specials are scheduled to be released in 2021. His Pandemic Holiday Special, which the comedian says featured all-new, untried or tested material, was filmed in Malibu, CA in front of a small, socially-distanced audience and production following Covid-19 safety protocols.

Dunham also served as an executive producer on the special, along with Troy Miller, Michael Rotenberg and Troy Zien of 3Arts. Ryan Moran and Fazeela Shaikh are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad