Jeff Bridges Cancer Update: Shaved Head, New Puppy & “Feeling Good”

Jeff Bridges, smiling with a recently shaved head and a new puppy, posted a simple message on Instagram to let fans know how he’s doing in his battle with cancer.

Bridges writes: “Here’s the latest: • Feeling good • Shaved my head • Got a puppy – Monty • Had a Birthday – 71, man.” (See his post below.)

In addition to the Instagram message, Bridges updated his website with entreaties to support musicians during the Covid shutdown and the No Kid Hungry organization.

The actor revealed in October that he’d been diagnosed with lymphoma and was undergoing treatment. “This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, & gratitude, & good old fashion love, & lots of it, big time,” he wrote.

Bridges has also written that cancer “is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence…”

His latest message follows up on a pledge he made after disclosing his diagnosis: “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”