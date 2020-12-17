Jay Schachter Promoted To Head Of Film & Television At Stewart Talent New York

Veteran agent Jay Schachter has been promoted to the Head of the Film & Television Departments at Stewart Talent New York.

Schachter started his representation career in management in Los Angeles with Jay Schachter Entertainment. Soon after, he joined the talent manager’s association and was elected to their board of directors. Schachter then created a talent division at the iconic National Lampoon, titled “Lampoon Talent Group,” which he ran until 2009.

StewartTalent

From National Lampoon, Schachter was offered an opportunity as director of the Theatrical Division at Mavrick Artists Agency, which he ran until 2013. That’s when he moved to Prestige Talent Agency, where he was SVP/ head of the Theatrical Division.

In 2014, Harry Abrams, the iconic owner of Abrams Artists Agency, offered Schachter a position with his agency. He joined the Los Angeles theatrical department of Abrams Artists Agency, where he stayed until 2016, when he moved back home to New York. He worked out of the AAA New York office until 2019, when he joined Stewart Talent.

Schachter is a five-time nominee for the Seymour Heller Award for agent of the year, presented by the Talent Manager’s Association. He has won twice, most recently in 2019.

Schachter consistently credits his wife, Yvonne for any and all success he has or will have.