Jason Statham Circling ‘Small Dark Look’ At Focus Features; Martin Zandvliet Stepping In To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Small Dark Look, the crime drama project formerly known as Body Cross, is becoming a real thing at Focus Features, I hear. Jason Statham is in talks to board the project which recently got a new director, Dane filmmaker Martin Zandvliet. He’s the director of the 2017 Oscar nominated foreign film Land of Mine. Statham’s deal is not locked in just yet.

Zandvliet replaces filmmaker William Oldroyd who was previously on the project, first announced two years ago. Written by Dirty Pretty Things Oscar nominated scribe Steven Knight, Small Dark Look centers around the Russian Mafia in London. The project is being produced by Paul Webster.

Focus is developing the project with the filmmakers who brought on Zandvliet.

Statham counts well over $7.8 billion at the global box office fueled by the Fast and Furious franchise, The Meg, The Expendables series, Spy, and the Transporter movies among several other action titles.

