Jason Biggs To Host Pepsi-Funded Game Show ‘Cherries Wild’ For Fox

Fox has teamed up with advertiser Pepsi to order a new game show hosted by Jason Biggs.

The American Pie actor will host Cherries Wild, a trivia game that is a collaboration with the soft drinks brand.

Deadline understands a pilot was filmed recently at Television City.

The half-hour show, which will launch at 7 p.m. Sunday, February 14, was created by Beat Shazam co-creator Wes Kauble. It features two rounds of pop culture trivia gameplay – during which a team of two contestants will try and “Solve the Slots” in hopes of getting one step closer to winning the $250,000 jackpot. At the end of each episode, when they spin the reels on the enormous slot machine, contestants will attempt to capture all five Wild Cherries to win the ultimate prize.

It marks the latest show for Biggs on Fox – he starred in Outmatched, the multicamera sitcom that was canceled after one season in May.

The unusual branded content order for Cherries Wild is the latest partnership between the drinks brand and the network, which have worked together on The X Factor and Empire.

The series, which is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, will air on Hulu as well as Fox’s streaming platform Tubi after its linear bow.

The deal was put together by The Content Collective, the entertainment and content marketing division of Omnicom Media Group and OMD.

“We are excited to partner with our longtime friends at Pepsi on Cherries Wild,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment. “This is a bold concept that best illustrates the limitless possibilities that can be accomplished when two great brands join forces to deliver audiences a wildly entertaining program and an equally dazzling product. With the always-charming Jason Biggs at the helm, Cherries Wild is a refreshing twist on the classic trivia game show.”

Said Todd Kaplan, VP Marketing at Pepsi: “Now more than ever, consumers are looking for content that entertains them in new ways and formats, as the media landscape continues to rapidly evolve. I couldn’t be more excited for Pepsi to collaborate with Fox Entertainment on a new, primetime game show that will deliver exciting and engaging content for fans at home,”

Jason is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 and Steve Burkow.