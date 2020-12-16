Jared Leto Circling Apple Series ‘WeCrashed’ Based On Podcast About WeWork Downfall; Glenn Ficarra And John Requa On Board To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winner Jared Leto is in early discussions to star in the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed, an adaptation of the popular podcast. Insiders say the deal is far from closed and may not go forward but discussions are ongoing. Crazy Stupid Love and This Is Us directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are on board to helm.

Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello will pen the series and are exec producing.

Hosted by David Brown, the podcast series told the tale of WeWork and its founders. The company was valued at $47 billion, it was ready for a huge IPO, and its charismatic CEO Adam Neumann thought it was going to change the world. Neumann had a prophet-like vision for WeWork that he sold to some of the world’s savviest investors — but did his vision ever match the company’s reality?

Leto would play Newmann in the series, which mark Leto’s return to television after his star-making role in the short-lived 1990s ABC series My So Called Life. He is currently developing a handful of projects including a sequel to Tron: Legacy, which has him attached to star and Garth Davis on board to direct. He also is on board to be a part of the A-list ensemble in Ridley Scott’s Gucci.

Leto can be seen next in the Warner Bros thriller The Little Things opposite Denzel Washington and Rami Malek and also has the Spider-Man spinoff Morbius. He is repped by WME.