Jamie Bell And Margaret Qualley To Star in ‘Fred & Ginger’ For Amazon And Automatik; Biopic Tells Story Behind Fred Astaire And Ginger Rogers Relationship

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios and Automatik have set Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley to star in Fred & Ginger, a new feature film profiling the iconic dancing pair Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. Jonathan Entwistle will direct the biopic based off a script by Arash Amel.

Fred & Ginger goes behind the beloved stage personas of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, examining what individually drove them while celebrating the creative magic between them. The biopic will tell the untold, real love story between the two legends both on and off the screen.

Amazon Studios

Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik will produce, with Bell, Qualley and Amel also producing. Max Minghella will executive produce under his and Bell’s Blank Tape banner, reuniting them with Automatik, their partners on Teen Spirit. Gemma Levinson will be overseeing for Automatik.

Both Bell and Qualley, with deep roots in dance, won’t be strangers to the rigorous choreography. This marks the return to the dance floor for Bell after Billy Elliot, and Qualley has extensive dance skills as seen in FX’s Fosse/Verdon and the viral Kenzo perfume ad spot directed by Spike Jonze.

Bell was most recently seen as Bernie Taupin in the Elton John biopic Rocketman. He can be seen next opposite Michael B. Jordan in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse. He is currently filming the Bron Western Surrounded.

Qualley is filming the new John Wells series Maid for Netflix. She was also recently seen in the Quentin Tarantino pic Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Entwistle is a director, screenwriter and showrunner. He most recently co-created the Netflix Original Series I Am Not Okay With This and created the BAFTA-winning Netflix Original Series The End of the F***ing World. He is currently crafting a new universe for the Power Rangers franchise at Hasbro and eOne that will span film, TV and animation. He is repped by CAA and Jeff Hynick.

Arash is currently working on the upcoming Netflix sci-fi action movie Outside the Wire starring Anthony Mackie, and inspirational sports movie Greek Freak for Disney+. Additionally, he is working on the big-budget action adventure The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare for Jerry Bruckheimer and Paramount.

Bell is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Sloane Offer. Qualley is repped by UTA, Management 360, Linden Entertainment and Slone, Offe. Amel and Entwistle are repped at Automatik’s sister management company Grandview.