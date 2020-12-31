James Corden Says Covid Has Intensified His Homesickness, As He Drops Biggest Hint Yet About UK Return

James Corden has said that the coronavirus pandemic has made him more homesick than ever, as he went further than he has done before in discussing the idea of returning to the UK.

The Late Late Show With James Corden host has often talked about missing home in interviews, but in comments this week, the actor and presenter said Covid-19 has intensified these feelings.

“I have a couple of years to go on this contract. Ending the show will always be a bigger family decision than a professional one,” he said of his deal with CBS in quotes carried by British newspaper The Sun.

“It will be about people at home who we miss very, very much, who we are homesick for. I also feel like my wife and I have three young children, and they are three young grandchildren that we’ve taken away from people.

“This probably feels particularly magnified now during the pandemic, but I have an overwhelming feeling that our family has walked to the beat of my drum for a very long time.”

Despite living in LA, Corden has kept working on UK productions, recently appearing on the A League of Their Own: Christmas Special for Sky. He made a special episode of Gavin & Stacey last year for the BBC, while he will also appear in Fulwell 73 feature Cinderella, which filmed in the UK in 2020.

He has spoken about his return to Britain previously. “I’m almost certain that we won’t live here forever,” he said in 2018. In an interview last year, Corden added: “We’re a long way from home, my wife and I, and our children, and there are people at home that we miss deeply and we care about and they’re getting older.”