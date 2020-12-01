Jake Tapper Lands First Post-Election Joint Interview With Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrive at an event to introduce their nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

Jake Tapper will interview President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in their first joint interview since the election.

The interview will air on CNN’s The Lead and The Situation Room on Thursday, and the full interview will be shown in an hourlong primetime special the same evening. It also will be simulcast on CNN International and in Spanish on CNN en Español.

CNN said the interview will take place in Wilmington, DE, at The Queen Theater, the same venue where Biden has introduced his cabinet nominees and other members of his administration.

Biden gave his first interview to NBC News’ Lester Holt, and it aired last week. He said that his administration would not be a “third Obama term.”

“We face a totally different world than we faced in the Obama-Biden administration,” he said. “President Trump has changed the landscape. It’s become America first. It’s been America alone.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden appeared with the members of his economic team, including Janet Yellen, who he has nominated as Treasury Secretary. The president-elect indicated that there would be a substantial focus on government stimulus to provide relief for those whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump gave his first interview since the election on Sunday to Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo’s show on Sunday. In his call in to her show, he continued to make unsubstantiated and even debunked claims of election fraud.