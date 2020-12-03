Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Warner Bros Sets Entire 2021 Movie Slate To Debut On HBO Max Along With Cinemas In Seismic Windows Shakeup; Cinemark Reacts
Read the full story

Jacob Hopkins From ‘The Goldbergs’ Signs With Innovative Artists, Gilbertson Entertainment And CESD

Tim Schaeffer at Cellar Door Studios

Innovative Artists and Gilbertson Entertainment have signed Jacob Hopkins, who plays Chad Kremp on ABC’s comedy The Goldbergs. 

Hopkins, who is also known for his previous work as the voice of Gumball on The Amazing World of Gumball, has also come on board with CESD for voiceover representation.

In addition to his role on the The Goldbergs, Hopkins can currently be heard as the voice of Axel Finke on the Dreamworks Animation series Dragons: Rescue Riders, which is streaming now on Netflix. He will next be seen as one of the leads in the indie film Carolina’s Calling, which will be released in 2021.

Hopkins’ other credits include recurring as Alexander Drew on True Blood and starring as Miller in the feature film Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life. 

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad