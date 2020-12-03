Jacob Hopkins From ‘The Goldbergs’ Signs With Innovative Artists, Gilbertson Entertainment And CESD

Innovative Artists and Gilbertson Entertainment have signed Jacob Hopkins, who plays Chad Kremp on ABC’s comedy The Goldbergs.

Hopkins, who is also known for his previous work as the voice of Gumball on The Amazing World of Gumball, has also come on board with CESD for voiceover representation.

In addition to his role on the The Goldbergs, Hopkins can currently be heard as the voice of Axel Finke on the Dreamworks Animation series Dragons: Rescue Riders, which is streaming now on Netflix. He will next be seen as one of the leads in the indie film Carolina’s Calling, which will be released in 2021.

Hopkins’ other credits include recurring as Alexander Drew on True Blood and starring as Miller in the feature film Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life.