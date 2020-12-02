ION Television Announces Vivica A. Fox Holiday Movie Marathon, ‘Christmas Together’ Premiere Date

Vivica A. Fox fans can get their fix during this holiday season with ION Televisions newly announced movie marathon, “A Very Vivica Christmas.” On Tuesday ION shared that it will feature an all-day slate of the actress’ recent ION holiday flicks leading to the premiere of her latest holiday feature Christmas Together.

Beginning Sunday Dec. 6, ION will play only holiday films starring the Independence Day and Empire actress. Part of the schedule are A Wedding for Christmas, A Husband for Christmas, A Christmas Cruise and Christmas Matchmakers. Vivica not only appears in all the holiday titles, but the actress also produced the film, alongside Hybrid.

All films will lead up to the premiere of Christmas Together, a new holiday story starring and produced by Fox. Directed by David DeCoteau and written by Jay Cipriani, Christmas Together follows a brokenhearted New York painter and a West Coast widower as they find their way together for the holiday season, thanks to the latter’s young daughter and her innocent scheme. Anna Marie Dobbins plays the painter, Ava, Marc Herrmann stars as the widower, Mason and Rylie Coe stars as Mason’s daughter. Fox will play Deb, a friendly neighbor witnessing and encouraging the blossoming relationship between the three leads.

See the full “A Very Vivica Christmas” movie marathon schedule below.

Dec. 6, at 11/10c AM – A Wedding for Christmas

Dec. 6, at 1/12c AM – A Husband for Christmas

Dec. 6, at 3/2c AM – A Christmas Cruise

Dec. 6, at 5/4c AM – Christmas Matchmakers

Dec. 6, at 7/6c AM – Christmas Together