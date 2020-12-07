Inside Out, OUTtv Launch ‘Out On Set’ Database Of LGBTQ2 Film Talent

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Out has teamed with OUTtv to launch “Out On Set”, an online database of LGBTQ2 (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Two Spirit) film crew and creative talent within North America. Industry professionals in North America will be able search, post opportunities and message talent within the database.

“Out On Set” will be a database of Canadian and US-based LGBTQ2 talent. Creators can sign up for a free profile starting today. Following a recruitment period, the searchable database will launch in early 2021 as a resource for producers, studios and agencies to hire talent from within the LGBTQ2 communities, with filters for geographic location and area of expertise. This expands the relationship between Inside Out and OUTtv, which previously launched the joint venture Outspoken Documentary Financing Fund.

“In recent years, Inside Out has acted as a resource for and a bridge between LGBTQ2 creatives and the screen-based industries, which has included connecting talent from our diverse alumni base with job opportunities, and building mentorship and financing programs to support career development,” said Andria Wilson, Inside Out’s Executive Director. “This joint initiative with OUTtv will expand and democratize the recruitment process and create more employment opportunities for our incredible LGBTQ2 crew and creatives. We hope to see this database become a go-to resource for those looking to create an on-set culture that reflects the world we want to live in.”

“Our focus at OUTtv is to tell stories that relate to the LGBTQ+ community and to ensure that these stories are told by members of the community,” said Brad Danks, CEO of OUTtv Network. “We’re thrilled to continue our ongoing relationship with Inside Out with the launch of OUT ON SET, the first-of-its-kind online database that aims to connect networks, production companies and agencies with LGBTQ+ talent in North America. With this database we aim to amplify queer talent across the entire industry and to increase representation in all areas of screen-based industries – whether it be in front of the screen or behind it.”

LGBTQ+ screen industry professionals and all production companies, studios, networks and agencies in both Canada and the U.S. are invited to sign up at www.outonset.com.

This database is an expansion of other like-minded platforms that promote inclusive talent. In July, Latinx creators launched LatinxDirectors.com, the first site that is specific to Latinx episodic and film directors. The documentary advocacy group Brown Girls Doc Mafia (BGDM) also created its own directory in August featuring over 200 of its members. The director offers access to women and non-binary people of color in the documentary space.

Inside Out is Canada’s largest LGBTQ film festival and the single largest promoter and distributor of LGBTQ content in Canada while OUTtv is the world’s first and Canada’s only national LGBTQ+ television network and streaming services.