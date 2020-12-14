Click to Skip Ad
The Black List 2020 Unveiled; Agency & Management Scorecards
Innovative Artists Hires Former 51 Minds & Evolution Media Exec Rabih Gholam To Head Up Alternative & Unscripted Department

EXCLUSIVE: Innovative Artists is bolstering its ranks in alternative and unscripted with the hire of Rabih Gholam, who has worked at companies including 51 Minds, Ryan Seacrest Productions and Evolution Media.

Gholam will head up the new Alternative and Unscripted Department and will be based in LA. The division will complement the agency’s Broadcast and Hosting department, led by Babette Perry.

Gholam was most recently Executive Vice President of Development at Evolution Media, the company behind The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as the Vanderpump Rules and Botched franchises. He was also President of Unscripted Content at multi-platform content creator Studio 71, where he launched its unscripted division, and was EVP, Alternative Programming at 51 Minds and Ryan Seacrest Productions.

He has exec produced series including The Mole and the original version of The Hills.

“Rabih’s extensive experience and relationships across the spectrum of unscripted, late night, variety and digital platforms will allow him to bring a tremendous range of opportunity to our clients, and his managerial style is a perfect fit for our company’s client first approach to representation,” said Innovative owner Scott Harris.

