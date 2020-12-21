‘Inkwell’ Drama From Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz in Works At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has put in development Inkwell, a drama from writers-directors-producers Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz (Antebellum) and their Gloaming Productions banner.

While the plot is under wraps, Inkwell is said to follow a pod of uber affluent Black surfers that suddenly find themselves catapulted into a battle against a mysterious dark superpower consuming the country.

Bush and Renz created and will executive produce the series, which will be produced under their Gloaming Productions banner. The duo will write and direct both the pilot and finale episodes.

Most recently, the duo wrote, directed, and produced their first feature film, thriller Antebellum, distributed through Lionsgate and starring Janelle Monae. They are currently working on their next feature film, Rapture, also distributed through Lionsgate, after a highly competitive bidding process. The film follows a family who is torn apart by warring beliefs and must come together to unravel the mystery around the sudden vanishing of the global population – before it’s too late.

Bush + Renz are driven to tell powerful stories of the disenfranchised, marginalized, and underrepresented. Their primary objective is to amplify the visibility of a host of social justice and cause-based issues currently impacting society –including climate change, LGBTQ equality, women’s equality, voter suppression, mass incarceration, et al.

Bush + Renz are repped by WME, DISSIDENT, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.