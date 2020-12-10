‘Industry’ Renewed For Season 2 By HBO

Mickey Down and Konrad Kay’s banking drama Industry will return for a second season on HBO. The premium cabler has renewed the series, which follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading international bank in London. Industry is produced by Bad Wolf (His Dark Materials) for HBO and BBC.

“Mickey and Konrad have captured an authentic, fresh angle on workplace culture from the bottom up and presented a complex look at navigating life in your early twenties – replete with thrills, failures and victories,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP HBO Programming. “It’s exciting to see fans embrace these young graduates, and we join them in anticipation of what’s in store for season two. We also send a big thanks to our partners at Bad Wolf and BBC.”



Industry gives an insider’s view of the black box of “high finance” through the eyes of an outsider, Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold), a talented young woman from upstate New York. Following a group of young grads fueled by ambition, youth, romance and drugs, the series examines issues of gender, race, class and privilege in the workplace as these impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor — where meritocracy is promised, but hierarchy is king.

Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson and Nabhaan Rizwan star as “The Graduates,” with Conor MacNeill, Freya Mavor, Will Tudor and Ken Leung as “Management.”

First-time creators Down and Kay executive produce with Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen, David P. Davis and by Ben Irving for BBC. Ed Lilly is co-executive producer and Lee Thomas produces. Writers include Kay, Down, Sam H. Freeman and Kate Verghese. Directors include Lena Dunham, Ed Lilly, Tinge Krishnan, Mary Nighy.

The eight-episode first season launched on November 9 and will wrap with the final two episodes airing back-to-back Monday, December 21 at 10 pm and 11 pm ET/PT on HBO. All eight episodes are currently available to stream on HBO Max.