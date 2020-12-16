Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Desus & Mero’ Returns To Showtime In January As Hosts Weigh Studio Return

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

CAA & WGA Reach Deal That Will Bring Writers Back Into Agency Fold
Read the full story

‘Industry’ Star Harry Lawtey Signs With UTA

Harry Lawtey
Lee Malone / UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Lawtey, who stars in HBO/BBC drama Industry, has signed with UTA. The British actor has signed with the talent agency in all areas.

Lawtey plays Robert Spearing, a fledgling banker in the financial drama, which was just renewed for a second season by the WarnerMedia premium network and the British public broadcaster.

He is also set to star in Terence Davies’ Siegfried Sassoon biopic feature Benediction.

Lawtey got his break on British series including CBBC’s Wizards Vs Aliens, Casualty and Anna Friel crime drama Marcella.

In the UK, Lawtey will continue to be represented by Hamilton Hodell.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad