‘Industry’ Star Harry Lawtey Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Lawtey, who stars in HBO/BBC drama Industry, has signed with UTA. The British actor has signed with the talent agency in all areas.

Lawtey plays Robert Spearing, a fledgling banker in the financial drama, which was just renewed for a second season by the WarnerMedia premium network and the British public broadcaster.

He is also set to star in Terence Davies’ Siegfried Sassoon biopic feature Benediction.

Lawtey got his break on British series including CBBC’s Wizards Vs Aliens, Casualty and Anna Friel crime drama Marcella.

In the UK, Lawtey will continue to be represented by Hamilton Hodell.