‘Industry’ Star Marisa Abela Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Industry actress Marisa Abela and will represent the actress in all areas.

Abela stars as Yasmin in the HBO Max banking drama from Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, executive produced by Lena Dunham. The actress appears alongside Myha’la Herrold, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Nabhaan Rizwam, Freya Mavor, Will Tudor, Conor Macneil and Ken Leung. The series, which follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading international bank in London, was recently renewed for a second season.

A graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, Abela also starred in Cobra alongside Robert Carlyle, Richard Dormer and Victoria Hamilton.

Abela continues to be represented by Saskia Mulder of The Artists Partnership.