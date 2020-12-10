‘Indiana Jones’ Movie Shooting Next Spring; Harrison Ford Returning

So perhaps Disney hasn’t abandoned films all together: Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy said that the next Indiana Jones installment is on course to go into production this coming spring for a July 2022 release. As previously announced, James Mangold is directing. Comscore currently has it dated for July 29, 2022.

No mention of Chris Pratt who was rumored to be attached; just Harrison Ford returning per Kennedy (of course).

Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. Adventure arrives July 2022. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Kennedy provided the update today at Disney Investor Day in addition to a slew of other news, such as the Mandalorian spinoff series Ahsoka Tano and Rangers of the New Republic.