‘Indiana Jones’ Movie Shooting Next Spring; Harrison Ford Returning

Indiana Jones 5 Movie Harrison Ford
Disney

So perhaps Disney hasn’t abandoned films all together: Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy said that the next Indiana Jones installment is on course to go into production this coming spring for a July 2022 release. As previously announced, James Mangold is directing. Comscore currently has it dated for July 29, 2022.

No mention of Chris Pratt who was rumored to be attached; just Harrison Ford returning per Kennedy (of course).

Kennedy provided the update today at Disney Investor Day in addition to a slew of other news, such as the Mandalorian spinoff series Ahsoka Tano and Rangers of the New Republic. 

