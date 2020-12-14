India’s Oscar Entry ‘Jallikattu’ About Rampaging Bull Gets North American Distribution Deal

EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has acquired North American rights to India’s Best International Oscar entry Jallikattu.

The well-received genre pic charts the catastrophic events that unfold when a butcher’s buffalo escapes and runs amok through a remote village in the hill ranges of Kerala.

The film, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, is an Indian Malayalam-language action film with a screenplay by S. Hareesh and R. Jayakumar, based on the short story Maoist by Hareesh.

Starring are Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran. Producer is O Thomas Panicker, and executive producers are Naushad Salahudin and Guneet Monga (The Lunchbox) who recently joined as EP, and is on board to help promote the film.

Related Story India Selects ‘Jallikattu’ For International Oscar Race

XYZ Films has also come on board in an executive producer capacity, and will be joining the team to spearhead the film’s Oscar campaign. The film is currently available on Amazon Prime and will be available on other platforms starting in early 2021.

The film premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival and also played at Busan under the section A Window on Asian Cinema. Lijo Jose Pellissery received the Best Director trophy at the 50th International Film Festival of India.

Nate Bolotin, partner at XYZ Films said: “We were amazed and couldn’t believe our eyes and ears after experiencing Jallikattu. Once in a while a filmmaker comes along and reminds us that bold, visionary storytelling can literally come from anywhere in the world. It’s an honor for XYZ to help bring this gem to Oscar voter attention and reward audiences looking for the next great international film.”

Filmmaker Pellissery and executive producer Monga added: “XYZ Films distributing and presenting Jallikattu is great news for all of us here in India. Their support means a lot to us. We are looking forward to this collaboration.”

XYZ’s previous international Oscar entries have included Under The Shadow, Viva, The Dead Lands and The Long Walk.