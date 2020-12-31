‘Impact’: Executive Producer Gal Gadot Teases New Women-Focused Docuseries With National Geographic

Gal Gadot unveiled the first look at National Geographic’s newest women-focused docuseries, Impact.

On Thursday, the Wonder Woman 1984 star and Impact executive producer dropped the teaser and told her followers about the new title directed by Vanessa Roth. The six-part project seeks to highlight stories of resilient young women around the world.

“It’s a powerful docuseries that tells the stories of exceptional women making a true impact in their communities – we have stories about women from California all the way to Brazil,” Gadot says in her Instagram post. “I cannot wait to share their stories.”

The trailer, which follows Gadot’s brief introduction, features various global landscapes and teases the change-making young women at the center of the series.

Scored by an inspirational string number, the teaser sees women of various backgrounds and appearances in their zones – from surfing the ocean’s wildest waves to dancing en pointe on concrete streets of the city.

“Resilience can shape extraordinary lives,” yellow letters slowly spell out on the screen.

Impact is produced by Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, eOne and RPC Films. For Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, Gadot and Jaron Varsano are executive producers. For eOne, Tara Long serves as executive producer; Roth serves as executive producer and director. For RPC Films, Ryan Pallota serves as executive producer for the series and director for the pilot episode; Ana De Diego is executive producer. Eric Levin, Global Chief Content Officer, Spark is executive producer. For National Geographic, Ryan Harrington is executive producer; Alan Eyres is senior vice president, production and development; and Carolyn Bernstein is executive vice president, global scripted content and documentary films.

Watch the docuseries trailer below.