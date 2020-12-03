Imogen Poots To Co-Star With Josh Brolin In Amazon’s ‘Outer Range’ Series

Imogen Poots has been cast in the upcoming dramatic thriller series Outer Range. She joins Josh Brolin, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski and Tom Pelphrey.

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. Poots will portray Autumn, an itinerant woman who charms the Abbotts enough to let her camp on their land. A seeker of cosmic truths with a checkered past, she lives without regrets and embraces the unknown with reckless abandon.

Outer Range comes from creator and executive producer Brian Watkins, with executive producers Zev Borow, Heather Rae and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios . The series falls under Amazon Studios' overall TV deal with Plan B.

Poots can currently be seen opposite Jesse Eisenberg in Lorcan Finnegan’s Vivarium. She was also recently seen opposite Mark Ruffalo in the HBO limited series I Know This Much Is True, based on the 1998 bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, adapted and directed by Derek Cianfrance. Poots will next be seen in Florian Zeller’s The Father alongside Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, and Azazel Jacobs’ French Exit opposite Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges; Sony Pictures Classics is set to release both and the films are in early awards conversations.

