IMDb TV Orders True Crime Docuseries ‘Moment Of Truth’, Sets Series In Development With Dream Hampton

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service, is expanding its Original programming slate, with true crime docuseries Moment of Truth, about the murder of the father of NBA great Michael Jordan, from Amazon Studios. It’s slated for premiere in 2021. The streamer also announced a new series in development with filmmaker dream hampton, which spotlights the crime procedural drama genre.

Moment of Truth is a five-part docuseries that tells the never-before-seen story behind the murder of beloved husband and father, James Jordan, and exposes the checked history in the small North Carolina town where the heinous crime and subsequent trial occurred, per IMDb TV. The docuseries newly examines the crime which took place not far from where Jordan lived with his wife and raised his five children, including NBA superstar Michael Jordan. Directed by Matthew Perniciaro and Clay Johnson, the story of the arrest and conviction of then-teenagers Larry Demery and Daniel Green continues today through the current appeals by Green, who maintains his innocence nearly three decades later. Perniciaro and Michael Sherman of Bow and Arrow Entertainment and Jimmy Goodmon and Shelly Leslie of Capitol Broadcasting Company serve as executive producers.

Hampton’s as-yet untitled series in development looks at crime procedural dramas, a genre that has dominated the television landscape for decades. The project, through the use of clips, interviews and tropes of the genre, seeks common ground between fictionalized storytelling and its real-life impact on our perception of the criminal justice system. Hampton and Rashad Robinson, President of Color of Change, serve as executive producers.

“As we expand our slate of premium Original programming for IMDb TV, we were captivated by these distinct projects, each designed to uniquely engage audiences through high-quality, thought-provoking and previously untold stories,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, Co-Heads of Content and Programming for IMDb TV. “dream hampton is a visionary who illuminates the role crime fiction has played in our day-to-day lives and the way real-life cases are prosecuted. In Moment of Truth, Matthew and Clay start with a crime that shocked the nation, unfolding the mysteries of the past while revealing the all-too-relevant present-day implications, Anderson and Prizzi added.