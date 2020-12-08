Idara Victor, Oscar Montoya, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano Join HBO Max’s ‘Minx’ Comedy Pilot

Idara Victor (Shameless, Turn), Oscar Montoya (Reno 911, Bless the Harts), Jessica Lowe (Wrecked, Tacoma PD), Lennon Parham (Bless This Mess, Playing House) and Michael Angarano (This Is Us, I’m Dying Up Here) are set as series regulars opposite Ophelia Lovibond in HBO Max’s comedy pilot Minx. Additionally, New Girl alum Jake Johnson will guest star in the pilot from writer Ellen Rapoport, Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment and Lionsgate TV.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Rapoport and directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, the half-hour Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers on Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who dreams of producing a magazine by, for and about women and joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.

2020 HBO Max Pilots & Series Orders

Victor will play Tina, the publisher’s sardonic secretary. Montoya will portray Richie, the magazine’s recently out-of-the-closet photographer. Lowe will play Bambi, a former centerfold hoping to reinvent herself behind the camera. Parham is Shelly, a conventional housewife starting to question her life choices. Angarano will play Glenn, Joyce’s unsupportive and manipulative ex-boyfriend.

Johnson HBO

Johnson will guest star as Doug, the publisher who teams with Joyce to create the magazine.

Rapoport executive produces with Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco. Lionsgate TV is the studio.

Victor is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Untitled Entertainment and attorney Ashley Silver of Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson. Montoya is repped by APA, Vincent Nastri at Bleecker Street Entertainment, and Mitch Smelkinson at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP. Lowe is repped by ICM Partners and Brillstein. Parham is repped by UTA, Rise Management and Morris Yorn. Angarano is repped by UTA, Lighthouse Management & Media, and Jackoway Austen. Johnson is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen.