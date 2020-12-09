‘iCarly’ Revival With Original Stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor & Nathan Kress Ordered By Paramount+

A new iteration of Nickelodeon’s iCarly is in the works. Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ upcoming SVOD service, has ordered a revival of the iconic series to premiere in 2021. The new series will be produced by Nickelodeon Studios for Paramount+ and feature the return of original stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress.
Additionally, producers Jay Kogen (Nickelodeon’s School of Rock, The Simpsons, Frasier) and Ali Schouten (Diary of a Future President, Champions, Merry Happy Whatever) have signed on to develop the series. They also will executive produce and serve as co-showrunners.
The original iCarly series, produced by Nickelodeon, ran from 2007-2012. Starring Cosgrove, Trainor, Kress and Jennette McCurdy, it followed a group of best friends creating a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. During its original run, iCarly became a pop-culture staple and regularly broke viewership records among audiences of all ages.
As previously announced, ViacomCBS’ CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+ in early 2021 as part of the service’s expansion to feature content from ViacomCBS’ portfolio of broadcast, news, sports and entertainment brands. ViacomCBS will also bring Paramount+ to international markets with an initial debut in Australia, Latin American and the Nordics in 2021.
TVLine was first to report the revival.
