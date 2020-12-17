Ian McKellen Receives Covid-19 Vaccine

Ian McKellen has become the latest celebrity to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.
Here’s the actor’s Twitter post about getting inoculated:
I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. https://t.co/gBLRR0OeJc
— Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) December 17, 2020
Speaking to ITV News, he said, “That’s the real bonus of all this, to watch and see what works in this country and what doesn’t work – and it seems to me the NHS is right at the top of the list for institutions that do work.”
“Of course, I know I wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for the NHS. I’m a little bit older than the NHS but when I was a kid, having good medical treatment available when it was needed – what a wonderful notion,” he continued.
The 81-year-old McKellen will be back for a second dose of the vaccine in three weeks.
Yesterday, UK TV stars Prue Leith and Michael Whitehall were among the first to receive the vaccine.
