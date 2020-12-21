Click to Skip Ad
Hyperion Signs ‘We Are Who We Are’ Actor Spence Moore II

Hyperion Talent

EXCLUSIVE: Hyperion has signed actor Spence Moore II for representation in all areas. Moore II currently stars in We Are Who We Are, the new HBO series co-created Luca Guadagnino.

The drama follows two American teenagers who, along with their military and civilian parents, are living on an American military base in Italy. Moore stars as Danny Poythress, who explores Islam while trying to connect with his heritage in a sterile military environment where order and convention rules.

Moore also recently recurred on the Peacock comedy series A.P. Bio, which was just picked up for a fourth season.

He continues to be repped by AEFH, Archetype, and Goodman Genow

