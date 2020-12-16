Hungarian Oscar Submission ‘Preparations To Be Together For An Unknown Period Of Time’ Lands At Greenwich

'Preparations To Be Together For An Unknown Period Of Time’

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has picked up U.S. rights to Lili Horvát’s Preparations To Be Together For An Unknown Period Of Time, which is this year’s Oscar submission for Hungary.

The film premiered in Venice Days and was also selected for Toronto. It follows a Hungarian neurosurgeon, who after 20 years in the United States, returns to Budapest for a romantic rendezvous with a fellow doctor she met at a conference. When the love of her life is nowhere to be seen, she tracks him down only to have the bewildered man claim the two have never met.

Greenwich is lining up the U.S. release for January 22. It is likely to be a combination of theatrical and virtual cinema.

The film also won the Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature at the Philadelphia Film Festival and the FIPRESCI Award at the Warsaw International Film Festival with Horvát winning the Gold Hugo in the New Directors Competition at the Chicago International Film Festival.

Pic was produced by Lili Horvát, Péter Miskolczi, and Dóra Csernátony with the support of the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI). The deal was negotiated by Greenwich’s Ed Arentz and NFI World Sales’ Klaudia Androsovits on behalf of the filmmakers.

“I am honored by the response our film has received from both critics and audiences and for being selected as Hungary’s Academy Award submission,” said director Lili Horvát. “It’s been an incredible journey so far and I can’t wait for it to continue with Greenwich’s release in the United States.”