Hulu Vet Jim Keller Joins Discovery In Top Digital Sales Role Ahead Of Streaming Launch

Hulu sales executive Jim Keller is moving to Discovery to head the company’s digital sales efforts ahead of the January launch of streaming service Discovery+.

As EVP of Digital Ad Sales & Advanced Advertising, Keller will be based in New York and report to Chief U.S. Ad Sales Officer Jon Steinlauf.

Keller will spearhead sales for Discovery+, the streaming service that will bring together programming from Discovery brands when it debuts on January 4. The subscription service, which is already live in the UK and Ireland, will cost U.S. subscribers $5 a month with advertising and $7 for an ad-free version. Along with its media peers, Discovery is betting on the shift of viewers and advertisers from linear programming to streaming, looking to offset declines in traditional revenue streams with new streaming business.

During a seven-year run at Hulu, where his most recent title was VP and head of national advertising sales, Keller secured several notable brand partnership deals. Before Hulu, Keller worked at NBCUniversal, where he had a senior position at Bravo. He has also had ad sales roles at MTV Networks, NBC Sports & Olympics and Fox Sports Networks.

“Jim is one of the most experienced advanced advertising sales leaders in the business and he joins Discovery at a critical time,” Steinlauf said in a press release.

“Discovery’s quality programming across verticals, combined with top talent and valuable brands, offer a marketing space that is one of the broadest and safest in digital video, which will soon be expanded with the launch of Discovery+,” Keller said.