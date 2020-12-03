Hulu Lands Elisabeth Moss True Crime Drama ‘Candy’

EXCLUSIVE: Elisabeth Moss is expanding her relationship with Hulu with her latest drama project.

Deadline understands that the streamer has landed Candy (w/t), which comes from The Act writer and co-exec producer Robin Veith and exec produced by The Act co-creator Nick Antosca.

We’re hearing that a writers’ room is being set up for the project, which comes from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television.

The limited event series is set in Texas in 1980 and based on the true story of killer Candy Montgomery and her victim, Betty Gore. Moss will play Montgomery, who seemingly had it all – a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs – so why did she kill her friend from church with an ax?

Moss will exec produce alongside Lindsey McManus through their Love & Squalor production company and Antosca and Alex Hedlund via their production company Eat The Cat. Jim Atkinson and John Bloom are consulting producers. Veith, who also wrote on Mad Men, wrote the pilot script. Michael Uppendhal, who has helmed episodes of Mad Men and Fargo, directs.

It’s clear why Hulu was interested as the project brings together talent from two of its biggest shows: The Handmaid’s Tale and The Act. The dystopian drama, which stars Moss, is heading in to its fourth season in 2021, while last year, Hulu revealed that The Act, which stars Joey King and Patricia Arquette, brought in more new subscribers than any other Hulu original in its first month.

UCP, which has overall deals with Veith and Antosca, was the studio behind The Act and also scored a straight-to-series order for The Girl From Plainville, starring Elle Fanning, from the streamer.

When the project was being shopped earlier this summer, Moss said that she had been wanting to play an “anti-heroine” for a while and was keen to re-team with Veith, who she’d worked with on Mad Men.