Hulu To Add Original Films, ESPN+ Programming & ABC News Original Content

One of the programs that launched Disney+ was a Lady and the Tramp reboot, and The Walt Disney Studio original movies have been a key element of the streaming platform’ original programming strategy.

Now Disney is building a similar pipeline between its other two movie studios, 20th Century and Searchlight, and adult-focused streamer Hulu.

During the Disney Investor Day, Hulu President Kelly Campbell announced that “in the U.S., will launch exclusive original films produced by 20th Century Studios and Searchlight.”

She highlighted the platform’s recent success with acquired movies such as Palm Springs.

Already part of a Disney streaming bundle, Hulu and ESPN+ are now getting further integrated.

“Starting early next year, ESPN+ and all of its programming will become available for viewing directly within the Hulu interface,” Campbell said. “Users can sign up or enjoy existing ESPN+ subscriptions without ever having to leave the Hulu app.”

Campbell also spoke of the growing interest in news content among Hulu subscribers, noting that 4 million of them engaged with ABC News election content the streamer carried this fall. Hulu is now expanding its relationship with ABC News to include exclusive content that will only exist on the streaming platform.

During her presentation, Campbell also underlined Hulu’s AVOD commitment. She unveiled that the viewership of ad-supported Hulu content has reached 92 million, doubling over the past two years.