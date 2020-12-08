Howard Stern Re-Ups 5 More Years On SiriusXM Radio

Howard Stern and SiriusXM have announced a new agreement under which the broadcaster will continue to produce and host The Howard Stern Show for SiriusXM for the next five years, and the Howard Stern archive of audio and video will continue to be licensed to SiriusXM for an additional seven years. Stern revealed the news on today’s broadcast.

It is Stern, who is 66, has grown on the air from the derogatory term “shock jock” into an influential broadcaster who does superb interviews, whether he’s talking to politicians or entertainers, and takes stands on issues from Covid 19, to homophobia and sexism. I am curious about whether he will take on another issue, and a porn website I’ve heard him mention. That is Pornhub, which like Youporn, is a pornography website. Anyone who read New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof’s Sunday article on the number of young women that have been victimized by having their images placed on that website, including scenes of violence and rape, would take note. Here is how Kristof describes the lucrative Pornhub business: “Its site is infested with rape videos. It monetizes child rapes, revenge pornography, spy cam videos of women showering, racist and misogynist content, and footage of women being asphyxiated in plastic bags. A search for “girls under18” (no space) or “14yo” leads in each case to more than 100,000 videos. Most aren’t of children being assaulted, but too many are.”

Maybe this is a bit much in the morning and isn’t fair to dash the news of Stern’s mega-money reup, which had been expected; had Stern decided to stop broadcasting, the void would have left hopeless aging adolescents like myself without an outlet for edgy and sometimes side splitting immature humor in this politically correct moment in culture. But in truth, this online porn issue has a parallel to the animal rights and cat and dog rescue causes Stern champions. In both cases, the victims are innocents. To read Kristof’s disturbing article, it is a business that leaves victims in its wake.

Back to the re-up: “Fifteen years ago, I joined SiriusXM, a fledgling group of broadcasters. I had been in a toxic relationship with terrestrial radio. And no matter how well I treated the medium, no matter how successful I made them, they abused me. Going to SiriusXM liberated me. I felt like Tina Turner freeing myself from Ike,” said Stern. “And despite the naysayers and the ridicule, we have persevered, and are thriving. I’ve been proven right about satellite radio over and over again. With this contract renewal, I can’t wait to see what else I’ll be right about. Certainly, I have a lot more to say about Metamucil crackers and stepmom porn. Plus, now that I can work from home, I simply don’t have an excuse to quit.”

“I would like to thank my incredible crew that I work with every morning and of course the talented Robin Quivers,” said Stern. “Robin, we make a great team. Like Sonny and Cher, Captain and Tennille, Charles Manson and Squeaky Fromme, we continue our great friendship. I look forward to more laughs and good times. As a proud member of Bachelor Nation I say…Robin, will you accept my rose and dare I say, should you forgo your individual room, will you join me in the fantasy suite?”

Stern added: “I am honored to be a part of the greatest content provider in media today. SiriusXM, I love you and I’m thrilled to continue our journey together. If you haven’t listened to this wonderful service filled with music, talk, sports and just about anything you could want, please check it out. The SiriusXM app continues to grow and you will enjoy all of the Howard Stern and SiriusXM video content on there. Our next five years together will be incredible. Join the party.”

“As the leading audio entertainment company, we couldn’t be happier to have Howard, the leading host in all of radio and audio, continue to make SiriusXM the home for his show, channels, and archives while at the peak of his broadcasting career,” said Jim Meyer, CEO of SiriusXM. “Howard’s home has been SiriusXM and it will remain that way, but we’ve expanded SiriusXM in recent years too, and we are excited about finding the right ways that select content from Howard can find audiences on additional platforms. May I add, I consider Howard a close friend and look forward to listening to him for years to come.”