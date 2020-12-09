‘How To With John Wilson’ Renewed For Season 2 At HBO

John Wilson will be filming in the streets again for a second season of his left-field non-fiction series after HBO renewed How To With John Wilson.

The series, which launched on October 23, follows Wilson as he documents the lives of his fellow New Yorkers, giving everyday advice on relatable topics.

Episodes in the first season included How To Make Small Talk, How To Put Up Scaffolding, How To Cover Your Furniture and How To Make The Perfect Risotto.

The show, which started out as vignettes on Vimeo, is exec produced by Wilson, Nathan For You’s Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman and Clark Reinking

“John’s lens is so deliberate and dear,” says Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “Seeing the audience connect with How To has been an absolute joy. We’re eager to see what 2021 has to offer with him behind the camera.”