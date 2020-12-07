AMC Genre Streamer Shudder Acquires Brit Horror ‘The Power’ Starring Rose Williams

EXCLUSIVE: AMC’s genre streaming service Shudder has picked up all rights to Brit supernatural chiller The Power for North America, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The Power marks the feature directorial debut of writer-director Corinna Faith (The Innocents) and stars rising actress Rose Williams, whose credits include The CW’s Reign, Sky original Curfew, Netflix’s Medici and upcoming feature Mrs Harris Goes To Paris.

The 2018 Brit List script, in the spirit of The Woman in Black and The Others, is set in 1970s London during a period of blackouts. As striking miners switch off the power across Britain, a young nurse on her first day of duty is forced to work the night shift in a crumbling hospital where a dark presence is lurking in the walls.

Producers are Matthew James Wilkinson (Yesterday) and Rob Watson (Italian Studies). Brit electro artist Elizabeth Bernholz, better known by her stage name Gazelle Twin, has composed an original score for the film with composer Max de Wardener.

The film will premiere on the service in 2021. The deal was done by Mike Runagall of Altitude Film Sales on behalf of the filmmakers and Emily Gotto for Shudder.

“With The Power, Corinna Faith has established herself as a remarkable new voice in genre cinema. We know Shudder members will be terrified by her debut feature and thrilled by Rose Williams’ star-making performance,” said Emily Gotto, Shudder’s Director of Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions.

The producers added: “We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Shudder on The Power. The team at Shudder’s passion for genre is unparalleled, and we can’t wait to share the film with their equally devoted audience”.

The film received development funding from the BFI and Creative England, and production finance from the BFI and Head Gear.