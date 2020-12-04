UK Horror ‘The Origin’, With ‘The 100’ & ‘Shadow And Bone’ Stars, Wraps Shoot For ‘Saint Maud’ Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Filming has wrapped in Scotland on under-the-radar UK horror The Origin, starring Chuku Modu (The 100, The Good Doctor), Kit Young (star of Netflix’s upcoming fantasy series Shadow And Bone), Iola Evans (The 100), newcomer Safia Oakley-Green, Arno Lüning and Luna Mwezi (Platzspittzbaby).

The film, which shot in an “isolation bubble” on location in the Scottish Highlands, is the sophomore feature from UK producer Oliver Kassman, whose critically lauded 2019 debut feature Saint Maud played at Toronto, London, Sitges and Fantastic Fest, and was picked up by A24.

The film marks the feature debuts of director Andrew Cumming and screenwriter Ruth Greenberg and had backing from Screen Scotland and BFI. Kassman produces for his banner Escape Plan. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Related Story BFI Reveals Shortlist For Filmmaker Bursary Award, Michaela Coel To Lead Judging Panel

Executive producers are David Kaplan and Sam Intili for New York’s Animal Kingdom (It Follows), in co-production with Scottish producer Wendy Griffin of Selkie Productions (Calibre).

Screen Scotland Executive Director Isabel Davis said: “It was so important to us to back Andrew Cumming on his first feature film. We’re hugely excited by his talent, the boldness of his vision, and for the whole extraordinary endeavour. We congratulate Andrew, Ruth, Oliver, Wendy and the team on pulling this off – an object lesson in human endurance and the indomitable spirit of filmmaking!”

Director Cumming commented: “I am so grateful to have had the incredible support of our esteemed EPs and financiers as we embarked on this ambitious and exciting adventure together. And I am awed by our utterly fearless cast and crew. They went above and beyond every day in extremely challenging conditions to ensure we could make the best film possible. I am indebted to all of them for life.”

Cumming, who was recently the lead director on the second series of BBC/Pop series Clique, is repped by Sarah Williams at Independent. Greenberg’s scripts include The Spark and post-apocalyptic British Western The Competitors, which topped the 2016 Brit List. She is repped by Tanya Tillett at The Agency.