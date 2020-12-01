‘Horizon Line’: STX Thriller Headed To Epix Following Home Entertainment Window

STX’s Mikael Marcimain thriller Horizon Line will debut on Epix in 2021 following the pic’s transactional platform launch on January 12. The movie will be available then for purchase ($14.99) or rental ($6.99).

From the creators of 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Shallows, Horizon Line follows estranged couple, Sara (Allison Williams) and Jackson (Alexander Dreymon), who discover new altitudes of fear aboard a single-engine Cessna plane. It was supposed to be a routine and casual 99-minute flight to their friend’s tropical island wedding. But within minutes after takeoff, their pilot suffers a fatal heart attack, leaving Sara and Jackson with no idea of where they are, no communication, and no clue on how to land the plane. With nothing but miles of ocean and sky in every direction, and a terrifying storm that’s about to envelop them, Sara and Jackson have only one shot – and there’s no going back.

Marcimain directed from a script by Josh Campbell & Matt Stuecken. Pic is produced by Fredrik Wikström Nicastro.

STX Films chairman Fogelson said, “Demand for quality entertainment is at an all-time high, and we’re thrilled to be able to work with such strong partners as Epix. While we all look forward to resuming our business as theatrical suppliers, it’s exciting to be bringing Horizon Line to as large an audience as possible.”

The announcement follows STX’s previous announcement that the Gerard Butler thriller Greenland, which has opened No. 1 in 27 overseas markets, will be available to U.S. audiences on all Premium VOD platforms beginning December 18 before becoming available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max in 2021. The studio also recently announced the thriller Songbird, produced by Michael Bay, will be available beginning December 11 as a PVOD release.

STX reports that Horizon Line‘s presales and downstream TV deals make the pic profitable amid the current challenging market conditions.