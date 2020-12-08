Click to Skip Ad
‘Hoops’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

Hoops
Netflix

Netflix has canceled its basketball-themed adult animated series Hoops after one season, Deadline has confirmed.

The streamer looks at a show’s viewership versus its cost and decided not to move forward with a second season, according to a source with knowledge of the decision to cancel the series.

Hoops, from creator Ben Hoffman, Phil Lord, Chris Miller & 20th TV, premiered on August 21.

In the series, Jake Johnson starred as a hotheaded, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who thinks turning around his god-awful team will take him to the “big leagues” and turn his miserable life around. The voice cast also included Rob Riggle, Natasha Leggero, Ron Funches, Cleo King and A.D. Miles.

Hoffman, Johnson, Seth Cohen, M. Dickson, Itay Reiss, Lord and Miller served as executive producers. Hoops was produced by 20th Century Fox Television and animated by Bento Box.

Variety was first to report the cancellation.

